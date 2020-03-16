Athletes team up to raise money for people affected by coronavirus

The biggest names in sports are coming together to raise money and awareness for COVID-19 relief. Sports agency Octagon has launched a fundraising platform "Pledge It," to provide a place for its athletes to help support local nonprofits that are most in need.

"Many athletes were asking for a place to do more in addition to personal private donations they are each doing, so we really just wanted to create a platform for all athletes to participate, give, share...raise money and most importantly, provide relief," said David Schwab, executive-vice president at Octagon.

Athletes and coaches from a dozen different sports are participating, including Stephen Curry, Shaun White, Sir Nick Faldo, Michael Phelps, Jimmie Johnson, David Ortiz and Simone Biles. Each athlete is raising money for a specific charity, and fans who donate are eligible to win an item signed by the athlete.

Octagon is opening up the fundraising platform to any athlete who wants to participate, even outside of their agency.

The goal is to involve all athletes, Schwab says. "This is so much bigger than all of us."

Other athletes are stepping up in their local communities to help arena workers who would otherwise be out of a paycheck as sports have ground to halt.