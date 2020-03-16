BlackRock's Rieder says it's time to selectively buy 'once in a lifetime' stock bargains, but market has not bottomed

BlackRock's Rick Rieder said it's time to carefully pick up some stocks based on crushed valuations, but the market is not likely bottoming.

"It's hard to see where you're going to see them waving the checkered flag that it's all clear to get back in the market until there's some clarity around when that [virus infection] curve flattens ... and people get back to work," Rieder, BlackRock's global CIO of fixed income, told CNBC. Analysts are looking for signs the number of new coronavirus cases are peaking, but that is not expected for more than a month or several months at least.

"It's hard to say are we two weeks away or months away," he said.

Rieder said he's cautious on corporate bonds, but he sees value in some beaten down equities.

"Today, I like mortgages and very selective equities, and I think we're going to let the credit market work its way through for a period of time," he said. "The options market and volatility markets are allowing you to get some equity beta in some attractive ways."