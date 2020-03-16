EU proposes ban on non-essential incoming foreign travel for 30 days

Ursula von der Leyen, incoming president of the European Commission, left, speaks during news conference at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The president of EU commission proposed a ban on non-essential incoming, foreign travel for a month, the latest drastic measure to cut off the flow of people as coronavirus spreads around the world.

It would cover 30 countries with the hope that Britain and Ireland also align with the proposal.

If governments take the step it would be among the strictest travel restrictions as countries scramble to stop the spread of the virus, known as COVID-19. The U.S. last week banned most foreigners who have been in 26 European countries from entering the U.S. for 30 days. The Trump administration expanded that to include the U.K. and Ireland overnight Monday.

