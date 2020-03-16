JPMorgan tells employees around the world to work from home if possible

JPMorgan Chase is telling all its employees globally to work from home if possible.

The New York-based bank, which has 256,981 workers and operates in 60 countries, is expanding on a policy it began last week for New York-metro area employees as it copes with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Effective immediately, we are asking all managers globally to allow employees to work from home to the extent feasible," the bank's operating committee said Sunday in a staff email. "This will further facilitate social distancing in the communities we call home while continuing to serve our clients and customers."

The move, the latest escalation of tactics taken by large financial firms, leaves JPMorgan's traders, call center workers and branch personnel as among the only workers still working out of bank facilities. JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets.

"We know many of you need to continue to work on site because of your customer-facing roles or other jobs that cannot be done from home — particularly in our branches and call centers," the bank said. "We are actively reviewing how we can best support you at this time, and will share more information with you very soon.