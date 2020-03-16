White House advisor Peter Navarro: I'm bringing an executive order to Trump that would reduce US foreign dependency on medicines

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Monday that he's preparing an executive order that would help relocate medical supply chains from overseas to the U.S.

Navarro's proposal comes as Berlin said it's trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the U.S.

German government sources told Reuters on Sunday the Trump administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac.

Navarro also said on "Squawk Box" that President Donald Trump's push for a payroll tax cut would provide enough stimulus to help Americans though the outbreak crisis.

Navarro has been championing a payroll tax cut as part of the fiscal response to the coronavirus, arguing in a recent "Fox News" op-ed that it would serve as a $800 billion economic stimulus.

On Capitol Hill, the GOP-controlled Senate has yet to schedule a vote on the nation's second emergency coronavirus bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled House last week.

The Federal Reserve on Sunday cut interest rates by 1% in an emergency move down to 2008 financial-crisis levels of 0% to 0.25%. In another action from the crisis-playbook, the Fed launched a $700 billion quantitative easing program. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was "very happy" with the announcement, adding, "I think that people in the markets should be very thrilled."

However, investors were not thrilled. U.S. stock futures were "limit down" 5% on Monday morning.

