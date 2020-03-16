San Francisco orders residents to stay inside, except for essential needs

Pedestrians walk by the Castro Theatre that has a marquee announcing that they are closed due to a statewide ordinance banning gatherings of more than 250 people on March 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

San Francisco is ordering residents to stay inside as the city tries to contain a coronavirus outbreak there, Mayor London Breed said Monday.

The city "will require people to stay home except for essential needs," she said over Twitter, adding that essential stores and necessary government functions will remain open. Breed is expected to announce a "shelter-in-place" order for the next three weeks at a press conference later Monday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible," she said on Twitter. "There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open."

Breed is scheduled to hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. EDT to provide more details about the public health order.

San Francisco reported 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, according to the city's department of health.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.