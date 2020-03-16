States call for federal delay to enforcement for 'Real ID' use at airports

Another wrinkle for the travel industry may emerge as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues its rapid spread across the country: airline passengers who don't have proper identification to fly domestically beginning in October. At least two states have now asked the federal government to delay the enforcement date for when travelers must comply with "Real ID" requirements to get through security checkpoints at U.S. airports. Starting Oct. 1, airline passengers are expected to have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or acceptable alternative form of identification. "We're having to close our centers down in counties where mitigation measures are taking place because of COVID-19, and that's affecting people's ability to get Real IDs," said Alexis Cambell, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which sent a letter on Friday to the Department of Homeland Security asking for a deadline extension.

A Delta flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flies nearly empty to JFK on March 15, 2020 near New York City. John Moore | Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also said Friday that he is "writing the federal government requesting a nationwide extension of the Real ID deadline." However, the date "has not changed at this time," an official at Homeland Security told CNBC on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some state and local officials to take drastic steps to contain the pathogen's spread, including shutting down schools, asking employees to work from home and, in some cases, shutting nonessential businesses. The U.S. has more than 4,100 confirmed cases of the virus, with at least 71 deaths. Globally, there have been more than 179,000 cases and 7,000 deaths.