Supreme Court postpones arguments because of coronavirus, citing Spanish flu precedent

A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court said Monday it will postpone arguments scheduled for March and early April, including cases regarding access to President Donald Trump's financial records, because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court cited its actions during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 and the yellow fever outbreaks of the 18th century as precedents.

Among other matters, the postponement will delay arguments in three blockbuster cases over whether Trump may shield his financial records, including tax returns, from state and congressional investigators. Those cases were set to be argued March 31.

Other work at the court will continue, though with adjustments. The justices will hold a regularly scheduled private conference on Friday, but some may participate remotely by telephone, according to the statement.

The postponement will apply to arguments scheduled for the court's March session, which includes April 1.

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would close its building to the public indefinitely, prompting calls from civil rights groups for it to broadcast any arguments that took place behind closed doors.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as the number of infections in the nation's capital rose. The district has also begun enforcing new regulations on bars and restaurants, including the suspension of standing service and restrictions on table seating.

There have been at least 3,774 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 69 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The District of Columbia has confirmed 18 cases, according to the data.

The full statement from the court is below.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect that the Spanish flu epidemic was in 1918.