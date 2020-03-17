Asia stocks set for further weakness after Dow sees worst day drop since 1987

Stocks in Asia were mainly set to see a second day of weakness after shares on Wall Street plunged to their biggest day drop in more than three decades overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 16,605 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 16,300. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 17,002.04.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 more than 1% higher after plummeting nearly 10% on Monday. That comes ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting minutes, expected on Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investor focus on Tuesday will likely remain on the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 181,000 across the world and taken at least 7,113 lives, according to John Hopkins University.

"Drastic measures by the Fed and other Central Banks have failed to appease markets with investors still running towards the exit door of risk assets as governments step up their radical measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Sunday a massive monetary stimulus, in an emergency move. On Monday, several central banks in Asia also announced measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus.