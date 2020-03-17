Banks nearly took down the economy in 2008. Now the industry hopes to redeem itself

Investors glued to their screens as stocks tumble day after day. Central banks around the world injecting trillions of dollars into the financial system. Talk of bailing out out entire industries.

For people who have been around long enough, the upheaval in markets being caused by the global covid-19 pandemic reminds them of nothing more than the 2008 financial crisis. Now, more than a decade later, one of the primary culprits of that period — the banking industry — is hoping to serve as a buffer for the hardships about to hit millions of customers and businesses.

"In the global financial crisis, banks were the problem," said Mike Mayo, a bank industry analyst at Wells Fargo. "The silver lining from that is that banks are prepared for a situation like this, and they want to be part of the solution this time."

Big U.S. banks, led by CEOs including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan who either navigated the previous crisis or had to clean up its aftermath, are keen to avoid the mistakes of the 2008 period, according to interviews with executives, analysts and investors. That involves coordinating with rivals in a show of solidarity, avoiding blunders like continuing multi-billion dollar stock repurchase plans and working carefully with regulators to avoid the appearance of undue support.

"We don't want anyone to look at us and say, 'You guys are taking advantage of the crisis,' or 'You've been bailed out again somehow'," said one executive who asked for anonymity to speak candidly.

Instead, on Sunday, just as the Federal Reserve unveiled a massive new plan to shore up confidence, an industry group declared that the biggest U.S. banks were suspending share buybacks through at least June. The move, estimated to conserve $37 billion for the eight biggest U.S. banks, was so they could provide "maximum support" to families and businesses amid the pandemic.

The next day, the banks said they had begun tapping the Fed's discount window for the first time in years, aiming to remove the stigma of a facility used heavily during the financial crisis.

When it comes to retail customers, banks have been less coordinated. Firms including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase have said they have waived fees and early withdrawal penalties on CDs. Goldman Sachs said customers impacted by the coronavirus could skip the March payment on their Apple Card without incurring extra interest. Banks are anticipating that the requests will only climb as the impact of shutdowns tied to the virus grows.

The Fed's recent actions were designed in part to allow banks to "be more generous" on loan forbearance, according to Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy Treasury Secretary.

"It's really up to the banks to see if they can aggressively push this out to their borrowers so they get a bit of a breather here," Raskin said Monday on CNBC.