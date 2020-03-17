Skip Navigation
Cisco CEO: Customers spent 5.5 billion minutes in virtual meetings this month due to coronavirus

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told CNBC on Tuesday that the company's video conferencing platform saw a surge in user activity since the beginning of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
VIDEO11:0911:09
Cisco CEO on how the private sector can help during the coronavirus crisis
Squawk on the Street

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told CNBC on Tuesday that the company's video conferencing platform Webex saw a surge in user activity since the beginning of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"In the first 11 business days of March, we've had 5.5 billion meeting minutes," Robbins said on "Squawk on the Street." "Yesterday we held 3.2 million meetings globally on Webex, and that doesn't include one on ones. Those are multi-individual meetings."

Companies are shifting operations online in a bid to slow COVID-19. In the United States, at least 4,661 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and at least 85 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

