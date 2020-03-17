Cuomo asks for federal help with coronavirus after Twitter fight with Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday pleaded for the federal government to help his state fight the spread of the new coronavirus, a day after he and President Donald Trump traded shots over their efforts to rein in the disease.

"It is essential that the federal government works with this state," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. "We cannot do this on our own."

The remarks offered a stark change in tone from just a day earlier, when the governor said the Trump administration has been "behind from day one of this crisis."

But Cuomo said the Empire State cannot combat the COVID-19 crisis on its own. He announced in the press conference that the virus has spread to at least 1,374 people in New York, hospitalizing 19% of them and killing at least 12.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said he spoke to Trump before the presser and "put my hand out in partnership."

"I want to work together 100%," Cuomo said. "I need your help, I want your help, and New Yorkers will do everything they can to be good partners with the federal government."

"I think the president was 100% sincere in saying that he wanted to work together ... in a spirit of cooperation," Cuomo added. "I want to say thank you ... they will have nothing but cooperation and partnership from the State of New York."

"There's no time for" hyper-partisan politicking right now, Cuomo added. "The president is doing the right thing in offering to step up with New York, and I appreciate it."

Trump responded in kind during a press briefing on the coronavirus at the White House later Tuesday morning.

"With respect to Governor Cuomo, we had a really good talk this morning," Trump said. "We're both doing a really good job."

Cuomo and Trump's apparent efforts to bury the hatchet came just a few hours after the president admonished the governor for his prior comments.

"Cuomo wants 'all states to be treated the same.' But all states aren't the same," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big 'hotspot', West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases."

"Andrew, keep politics out of it," the president added.

Tempers flared between the two after Cuomo's initial comments a day earlier.

"Cuomo of New York has to 'do more,'" Trump tweeted Monday afternoon following a conference call with governors. It was not clear whom the president appeared to be quoting in the tweet.

Cuomo shot off a fiery response shortly after: "I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You're supposed to be the President."