McDonald's says it can't estimate coronavirus impact to its business, it will consider rent deferrals for franchisees

A man steps out of a McDonalds restaurant with sign announcing take-out service only in Hollywood, California on March 16, 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic brings much of California to a standstill.

Citing the ongoing uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald's said Tuesday it may offer some franchisees rent deferrals as restaurants close or see traffic plunge.

The global fast-food giant also warned that the "negative financial impact" to its results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time because it doesn't know the duration and scope of disruptions to its business.

McDonald's is working with franchisees around the globe to support financial liquidity, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Franchisees operate about 90% of McDonald's restaurants globally.