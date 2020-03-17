Short-selling bans sweep Europe in the hope of stemming stock market bleeding

A visitor passes a sign in the lobby of the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) headquarters in Paris,

European market watchdogs have moved to tighten rules on short selling in an effort to stem the historic losses arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Short selling involves an investor borrowing a security and selling it on the open market, with a view to buying it back later at a reduced price, hence capitalization on the depreciation of a stock's value. It is common, albeit controversial, practice at times of great market distress.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index has plunged more than 34% in the last month, including notching its worst one-day percentage decline in history last Thursday, as travel and industrial shutdowns grind the continent to a halt in a bid to curtail the rapid spread of the virus.

France's Autorité des Marchés Financiers banned short selling in 92 shares, those most impacted during Monday's sell-off, until the end of Tuesday's trading session.