Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, MongoDB, Boeing and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

FedEx — The shipping company's stock was up 4% in extended trading after the company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' estimates. FedEx said it had revenue of $17.49 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $16.89 billion. The company reported earnings of $1.41 per share excluding some items, which was in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. FedEx also withdrew guidance for fiscal 2020. "We are suspending our fiscal 2020 earnings forecast for our consolidated and segment results due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic," Alan Graf, Jr., FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in a statement.

MongoDB — The database maker's stock dipped 8% in extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. MongoDB reported a loss of 25 cents per share, while analysts had expected a wider loss of 28 cents per share. The company beat analysts' estimates on revenue, reporting revenue of $123.5 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $110.6 million. MongoDB also stated weak fiscal-year guidance, where they expect a bigger-than-expected loss.

Boeing — Shares of the plane manufacturer fell 3% in extended trading after news broke that Boeing is seeking tens of billions of dollars in U.S. government loan guarantees and other assistance. The company faces a looming liquidity crunch from the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Boeing told lawmakers it needs government assistance to meet those needs.

Las Vegas Sands — The resort owner's stock fell 2% in extended trading after the company announced that it is closing its Venetian and Palazzo resorts in Las Vegas until at least April 1 because of the coronavirus. "While we hope this closure is a short-term necessity, we are realistic it may be a prolonged event," said Rob Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, in a statement. The company said that it is prepared to offer support to employees over an extended period and donated $250,000 to community organizations.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — The automaker was up 2% after the bell. Earlier today, the United Auto Workers union asked the Big Three Detroit automakers, including Fiat Chrysler, to shut down production for two weeks to keep autoworkers safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak. "FCA has already implemented extensive protocols to ensure the health and welfare of our workforce," Simon Sproule, a spokesman for the company, said in an email to CNBC Tuesday. "We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed."