US airlines rally after Mnuchin seeks to pass coronavirus aid 'very quickly'

Adam Carver, 38, wears a mask to protect against coronavirus while on a nearly empty Delta flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport o JFK on March 15, 2020 near New York City.

Several U.S. airlines reversed from multi-year lows Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is seeking to pass an aid package for the ailing sector and others "very quickly."

The country's airlines are seeking more than $50 billion in government assistance to combat the collapse in air travel demand as the virus spreads and governments take drastic steps, including a recommendation to avoid nonessential travel, to stem the disease's spread.

American Airlines surged more than 7%, while Southwest Airlines was up more than 4%. Alaska Air rose close to 9%. Delta was little changed. United was still down 3% but off the day's lows, after Mnuchin's comments.

Mnuchin has said he has spoken with airline CEOs this week. "This is worse than 9/11 for the airline industry," he said in a news briefing. "They are almost ground to a halt."



