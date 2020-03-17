Wall Street economist LaVorgna joining Kudlow on White House economics team

Wall Street economist Joseph LaVorgna is joining the White House's National Economic Council as chief economist and will report to NEC Director Larry Kudlow.

LaVorgna had been chief economist Americas at Natixis, and prior to that he had been chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, where he had worked for more than 20 years. LaVorgna was also a CNBC contributor.

LaVorgna joined the NEC this week, and he will also be special assistant to the president in his new role.

LaVorgna said he will immediately be tasked with working on analyzing the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus and advising Kudlow of key financial developments. He added that his move to the position, which was newly created, had been in the works before the outbreak of the virus.

"I am honored to serve my country in these extraordinary times and to work for President Trump and my long-time friend Larry Kudlow," he said.