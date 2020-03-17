Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to hold a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 460 people in the city.

On Monday, de Blasio announced that the city is repurposing four buildings, both public and private, throughout the city to accommodate somewhere between 1,200 to 1,300 new hospital beds that will be activated in the coming weeks. He also announced the city was approved to build five new drive-through testing facilities, although he cautioned that tests should still be prioritized for those most at risk.

Over the weekend, de Blasio announced a number of measures to contain the virus' spread through executive order, including limiting restaurants and bars to take-out services only, ordering hospitals to cancel elective surgery and postponing an election. He also said schools will be closed until April 20 at least.

The coronavirus has infected more than 4,600 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 85, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

