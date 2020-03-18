How to support small businesses crushed by coronavirus with a gift certificate

Consumers who are concerned about the survival of their local businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak are finding new technology-enabled platforms that allow shoppers to buy for a better future.

Online small business lender Kabbage launched on Wednesday a service called "Kabbage Payments," which allows any business to sign up and sell gift certificates to consumers for future use at their retail locations. Small businesses on the platform can sell gift certificates ranging from $15 to $500. Revenue is then received by the small business within one business day of purchase.

"The impact of COVID-19 on small businesses requires the support of a nation," said Kabbage co-founder and CEO Rob Frohwein. "If there is a local small business that you love, they need your patronage now more than ever. Many businesses are closing and others are seeing reduced demand. The site is a means for the millions of small businesses that employ more than half of all employees in America to continue making sales and to feel your commitment to their long-term success."

Frohwein says that the platform was created by 100 Kabbage employees who came together over the past three days to prepare it for launch earlier this morning. In doing so, the company has partnered with other fintech companies like Finix, Lendio and Fundera, to get the site up and running in such a short period of time.

"I'm intimately familiar with the speed at which Silicon Valley operates, but what Kabbage did is unbelievable," said Finix co-founder and CEO Richie Serna. "We firmly stand by Kabbage's crucial mission to help small businesses. We have waived all Finix fees to support them and call upon the rest of the payments ecosystem and technology community to do the same."

Facebook announced a $100 million program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 earlier this week. Other big companies have announced similar initiatives, including Citi, which promised waivers for monthly service fees and more for small business-owner clients.