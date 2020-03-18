Apple announces new iPad Pro with camera that can scan 3-D objects

Apple announced a new iPad Pro and MacBook Air on Wednesday.

The iPad Pro will ship in two sizes, including an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model, beginning next week. The 11-inch iPad Pro will start at $799 while the 12.9-inch model will start at $999. Apple's new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available in May for $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 12.9-inch model.

The new iPad has been rumored for months, but there have been recent questions about whether or not Apple would be able to launch it in the spring after suffering production slowdowns in China due to the coronavirus. Apple also took the unusual move of announcing the new iPad through a press release instead its traditional spring in-person event.

Apple's new MacBook Air has a redesigned Magic Keyboard using the same style keyboard design that was introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It finally fixes lots of the issues people experienced with the keyboard, including jamming and accidental presses. It starts at $999 and is available to order beginning Wednesday and will arrive in stores starting next week. Apple Stores around the world are closed until March 27 and are closed indefinitely in the U.S. They're open in China.

This news is developing, please check back for updates.

