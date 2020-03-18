American Society for Reproductive Medicine urges suspension of fertility treatments because of coronavirus

A pregnant woman wears face mask as the country works to stop the spread of the coronavirus on March 15, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) recommended the fertility industry suspend certain treatments because of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the organization.

ASRM advised health professionals to hold off on in vitro fertilization procedures and intrauterine inseminations. The group also said doctors should "strongly consider" canceling embryo transfers and urged them to suspend elective procedures. ASRM also recommended doctors minimize in-person interactions and rely on telehealth services instead.

"This guidance addresses a gap in current guidelines addressing COVID-19, which only indirectly mention infertility and its treatment," ASRM said in the statement.

However, the organization also noted "patients' time-sensitive aspirations to achieve pregnancy" and said it would periodically revisit the guidelines with the goal of resuming normal patient care as soon as possible.