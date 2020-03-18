UAE bans its citizens from traveling, sets mandatory 14-day quarantine for entrants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In a sweeping measure aimed at countering the spread of the coronavirus, the United Arab Emirates is implementing a ban on its citizens traveling overseas from Wednesday "until further notice." It is also ceasing all visas-on-arrival beginning Thursday and imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country, any violations of which will be prosecuted.

The measure, which is meant to be temporary but goes into effect immediately, is "in the interest of the state for the health and safety of its citizens in light of the rapid spread of the virus around the world," the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement Wednesday.

The UAE's visa suspension, which will also continue "until further notice," affects citizens from more than 72 countries, but will not impact UAE residents. The Gulf country of 9.4 million has had 113 cases of the virus, COVID-19. Among those, 26 have recovered.

Anyone violating the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine period "risks legal action," the country's attorney general Hamad Al Shamsi said Wednesday, adding that ignoring the precautionary measures is a "punishable crime." It wasn't immediately clear whether those under quarantine would be allowed to leave their homes to purchase essential goods, but authorities have previously encouraged residents to use delivery services, which operate extensively in the UAE.

The UAE is among several Gulf states that have implemented broad measures to combat the spread of the virus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000 globally. Saudi Arabia has also put in place a ban on its citizens traveling overseas in an effort to stem the coronavirus spread.