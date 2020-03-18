General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to close all US factories due to the coronavirus, sources say

Line workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan.

The Big Three automakers plan to close all U.S. auto factories as the coronavirus sweeps across the country, people familiar with their plans told CNBC.

The details are expected to be announced later today, these people said.

Ford later confirmed that it would close its factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico after Thursday evening shifts and plans to remain closed until March 30. The company said it would work closely with the United Auto Workers union in the coming weeks on plant restart plans as well as exploring additional protocols and procedures for helping prevent the spread of the virus.

"We're continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need," said Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of North America.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ford temporarily closed its operations at a Michigan-based assembly plant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Daniel Barbossa, a spokesperson for Ford, said in an email. It wasn't immediately made clear when or if the factory would reopen.

On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers union said it had reached a deal with Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors that would partially shut down facilities in the U.S.

The actions were a compromise between the companies and union after UAW President Rory Gamble on Sunday urged the automakers to cease production for two weeks due to the spread of the virus in the U.S.

Honda North America announced on Wednesday that it will be closing four U.S.-based plants starting March 23 due to an anticipated decline in market demand. In a statement, Honda said it would halt production for six days with plans to return by the end of the month.

The coronavirus has now infected over 200,000 people across the globe and has killed at least 8,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., it has infected more than 6,400 and has killed at least 114.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.