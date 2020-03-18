Mark Cuban reveals what he's been buying in the wild coronavirus stock market swings

Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team, speaks at the 2017 South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Mark Cuban said Wednesday he's been "dipping my toes" into the market during its recent stretch of coronavirus-driven volatility.

"I've been putting in 1% [to] 1.5% to work on every down day," Cuban said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The billionaire entrepreneur said he's mostly been buying the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 index.

He said he's also buying shares of Live Nation.

Cuban said he thought the market had settled into a trading range of up 5% one day to down 5% the next. "I'm not quite sure why," he added.

The "Shark Tank" investor's comments come as U.S. stock futures were pointing to a significant loss at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded more than 1,000 points.

Last Thursday, Cuban told CNBC he added to his stake in Twitter. "I'm a long-term holder there. I owned shares going into this decline. I don't know what's going to happen or when, but I think long-term we'll be okay."

He also said then that he bought shares in Live Nation earlier last week.