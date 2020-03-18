Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Williams-Sonoma, Guess, Tailored Brands and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Williams-Sonoma — The home goods retailer's stock was up 2% in extended trading after the company posted a double beat on earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.13 per share excluding some items on revenue of $1.84 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. The company declined to give guidance on fiscal 2020 because of uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus, according to a statement.

Guess — The fashion brand's stock soared 25% in extended trading after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Guess reported earnings of $1.22 per share excluding some items, while analysts estimated $1.12 per share, according to FactSet. However, the company missed estimates on revenue. Guess said it had revenue of $842.3 million, while analysts polled by FactSet expected $851.3 million. "The outbreak of the coronavirus is having a material impact on the company's financial performance," the company said in a statement. "The outbreak is ongoing and dynamic in nature and, to date, the company has experienced temporary closures in key regions globally, along with other major retailers."

Tailored Brands — The suit seller's stock plunged 9% in extended trading after the company posted fourth-quarter financial results. Tailored Brands reported a loss of 46 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $691.0 million. FactSet consensus expected earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue of $708.5 million. "We are confident in the long-term prospects of our business, despite the near-term disruption from COVID-19, because of the progress we made in 2019 to enhance our competitive positioning and how we show up for customers," Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi said in a statement. The company said it had seen a deceleration in comparable sales across all of its brands because of the virus.

Five Below — Shares of the discount retailer rose 6% in extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations. Five Below reported earnings of $1.97 per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated $1.94 per share. The company's reported revenue that was in line with the expectations of analysts, who estimated revenue of $687 million, according to Refinitiv. Five Below reiterated in its earnings report that it was closing all of its stores beginning Thursday evening through March 31 because of the coronavirus.

ViacomCBS — The media giant's stock dropped 3% after the bell. The company said on Wednesday that it was temporarily suspending marketing efforts to sell Black Rock, CBS' former headquarters in New York, because of the coronavirus, according to an SEC filing. The company said it would delay the sale process until potential buyers can visit the building in person.

1Life Healthcare Inc — Shares of the healthcare technology company fell 2% in extended trading after the company released its first earnings report since its IPO. 1Life reported a loss of $1.03 per share during the fourth quarter. The company did beat analysts' estimates on revenue. The company reported revenue of $77.4 million, while analysts polled by FactSet expected $76.1 million.

Pagerduty —The software company saw its stock rise 2% in extended trading after the company reported a narrower loss than expected in the fourth quarter. Pagerduty reported a loss of 3 cents per share excluding some items, while analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 6 cents per share. The company also posted revenue of $45.9 million, while analysts anticipated $45.1 million, according to FactSet.

Fifth Third Bancorp — The bank holding company's stock was up 3% in extended trading. Fifth Third Bancorp posted a 52-week low earlier in the day.