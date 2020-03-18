Skip Navigation
Trump says US will close the border with Canada to 'non-essential' traffic due to coronavirus

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump said the United States will temporarily close its border with Canada to "non-essential traffic" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Trump's move came a day after the European Union agreed to close its external borders to non-citizens.
  • On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was closing his nation's border to non-citizens, with U.S. citizens exempt from that ban.
VIDEO1:5201:52
Trump announces US-Canada border to be closed to nonessential travel
Squawk on the Street

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States will temporarily close its border with Canada to "non-essential traffic" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump wrote in a tweet.

"Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was closing his country's borders to foreigners, with the exception of American citizens. 

On Tuesday, the European Union said it would close its external borders to non-citizens because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trucks wait to cross the Bluewater Bridge border crossing from Sarnia, Ontario to Port Huron Michigan on March 16, 2020.
Geoff Robbins | AFP | Getty Images


This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.