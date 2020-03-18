Trump says US will close the border with Canada to 'non-essential' traffic due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States will temporarily close its border with Canada to "non-essential traffic" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump wrote in a tweet.

"Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was closing his country's borders to foreigners, with the exception of American citizens.

On Tuesday, the European Union said it would close its external borders to non-citizens because of the coronavirus outbreak.