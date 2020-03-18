Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 200,000 people across the globe.

On Monday, WHO officials criticized some nations for not doing enough to detect and contain the virus, saying that the message has been made clear: test, test, test. WHO said more aggressive testing would lead to contact tracing, which would mean more infected people could be isolated. Otherwise, nations are left to fight the pandemic "blindfolded."

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, told reporters that the organization was considering "airborne precautions" for medical staff after a new study showed the coronavirus can survive in the air in some settings. "When you do an aerosol-generating procedure like in a medical care facility, you have the possibility to what we call aerosolize these particles, which means they can stay in the air a little bit longer," she said.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 and has killed at least 8,000 people. In the U.S., it has infected more than 6,400 and has killed at least 114.

— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and William Feuer contributed to this report.

