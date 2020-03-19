Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities amid more market volatility in Thursday's analyst calls: Dollar Tree, PayPal, PNC & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
With Wall Street in the midst of one of its worst months since 1987, analysts say there are still plenty of buying opportunities to bolster your portfolio.
In Thursday's calls of the day, companies getting upgrades include PNC, Blackstone, and Tesla. Also, Macquarie has initiated coverage of PayPal as a buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Morgan Stanley said in its upgrade of Tesla that it believes the company has enough cash and liquidity available to get through any near-term disruption related to the coronavirus.
"We reset our FY20 deliveries to 420k to include our estimate of 1 month of lost production at Fremont. We believe Tesla has sufficient liquidity and access to capital during this time. The stock now trades below our revised $460 target and a more balanced risk-reward drives the move to Equal-weight."
Deutsche Bank initiated a catalyst call buy idea on the stock and said Dollar Tree would be one of the few companies to hit its "original 2020 earnings per share plan."
"We believe both of the company's banners (Dollar Tree and Family Dollar) are experiencing elevated sales volumes this quarter, driven by demand for cleaning supplies, food, and household essentials. In addition, we think both businesses will benefit on an ongoing basis as consumers continue to shop at convenient locations and focus on basics during what could be a muted spending environment. Lastly, margin headwinds including tariffs, freight, category mix, and wages should subside after 1Q, leading to solid operating income growth into 2H20."