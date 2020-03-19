Japan stocks jump 2% as ECB announces $821 billion stimulus package

Stocks in Asia rose in Thursday morning trade as the European Central Bank announced a massive stimulus package.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 2.02% in early trade while the Topix index was 2.15% higher. In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.46%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.41% after earlier jumping more than 2%. Australian jobs data for February is expected to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.1% lower.

Developments surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak will continue to be watched on Thursday.

The European Central Bank announced Wednesday a new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme that will use €750 billion (approx. $821 billion) to purchase securities to help support the European economy.

"The ECB will ensure that all sectors of the economy can benefit from supportive financing conditions that enable them to absorb this shock," the central bank said in a release. "This applies equally to families, firms, banks and governments. The Governing Council will do everything necessary within its mandate."

The ECB's announcement came on the back of moves announced in recent days by central banks such the U.S. Federal Reserve and Japan's Bank of Japan to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, at least 207,860 have been infected while at least 8,657 lives have been taken by the disease globally, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.