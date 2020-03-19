Stop & Shop, other grocers have special shopping hours for seniors. Here's how they work

Elderly men shop for food in a supermarket in Bloomington. Jeremy Hogan | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Early each morning, customers at Stop & Shop who are older or more vulnerable to the coronavirus will have a new way to fill up their refrigerator and pantry: An hour and half when they can shop before other customers arrive. The Boston area-based grocer is starting the designed time slot Thursday. Along with the 90-minute window, it will have a special routine: Signs and floor sticker clings near highly-trafficked areas like the deli will remind customers to stay six feet apart. Every other cashier stand will be closed to allow more space between shoppers. And employees will encourage early birds to spread out in the lobby or outside before store doors open. Stop & Shop, Target, Walmart and Amazon-owned Whole Foods are among the grocers testing the new approach to try to protect people with a higher risk of getting sick as confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise across the U.S. As Americans prepare for prolonged stays inside of their homes, grocery stores have drawn large crowds and frenzied shoppers. By designating special time slots, retailers aim to make it easier for senior citizens and shoppers with medical conditions to safely navigate stores and buy food and household necessities. Stop & Shop, which is owned by Ahold Delhaize, announced one of the most expansive programs. It will reserve 6 am to 7:30 am every day for customers age 60 and older and younger customers with weakened immune systems. The grocer has 413 stores across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

A hunt for a solution

Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said the grocer brainstormed how it could help people most at-risk, especially after seeing the crush of shoppers at its stores. "We saw the problem and then looked for a way to solve it," he said. "We don't know what response we're going to get, we don't know how many people are going to come along, but we wanted to make sure it was a constant that people could depend on because none of us know how long this is going to keep going." Its stores will not ask shoppers for identification, but he said its employees will encourage an honor system and remind shoppers of the intent behind the special hours. Reid said the store is trying to keep shoppers — especially since they're higher risk — safe by reminding them the 90-minute time slot every day. He repeated that message in an email to customers Wednesday, saying the store wants to create "a less crowded environment" and would appreciate if older customers don't all come the first day. Whole Foods, Target and Walmart are starting special hours, too, but on a more limited basis. Whole Foods has set aside an hour at the start of every morning, but just for shoppers age 60 or older. Target and Walmart have an hour a week for customers. At Target, it's the first hour on Wednesdays and it's open to elderly customers or those with underlying health conditions. At Walmart, it's the first hour of each Tuesday for customers age 60 and older and it starts March 24. Grocery stores owned by Albertsons will reserve at least 7 am to 9 am every Tuesday and Thursday for senior citizens and other at-risk shoppers. The grocery company has more than 2,200 stores that are part of different chains, including Safeway, Tom Thumb and Randalls. Some smaller grocers, including Price Chopper Supermarkets, are reserving an hour of shopping for seniors, too. At least one grocer said they considered the designated hour, but decided against it. Texas-based grocer H-E-B said it consulted with health officials and was advised against having a vulnerable population in the same area at the same time.

Cleaner stores, fuller shelves