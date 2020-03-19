Boris Johnson says the UK can turn the tide against coronavirus within 12 weeks

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks and takes questions during a press conference in Downing Street regarding the coronavirus outbreak, on March 9, 2020. in London, England.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered citizens a piece of optimism Thursday, saying in a daily briefing that the country could turn the tide against the coronavirus if the right measures were taken.

To date, the U.K. has at least 2,707 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 137 people in the country have died from the disease, according to figures from Johns Hopkins.

"We can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks and I'm absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country but only if we take the steps — we all take the steps — that we have outlined," Johnson told reporters. He later added that he couldn't say whether the country would be on a downward slope by the end of June.

The prime minister added that restrictive measures may have to go further in London, with evidence suggesting the virus is spreading much further in the capital city. He added that compliance with the government's advice to stay at home has been patchy.

But he said that there is no prospect of stopping public transport in London. His comments come as Londoners speculate about a potential lockdown of the city, with possible restrictions on entry and exits where around 9 million people live.