Here's how to tell the bottom of this bear market is in and a new bull is here

Tourists take a picture with the market bull near the New York Stock Exchange.

Trying to time this volatile, falling market can be dangerous, but there are certain signals that the professionals look for to gauge when a bottom might be coming.

Bank of America Securities curated a "bull market checklist" for clients to help predict when stocks might reverse course. The list of six signals are events that typically happen before a market trough.

"The more signals triggered, the greater the likelihood we are at the S&P 500 market bottom," Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian said in a note to clients on Thursday. Currently, four of the six signs are triggered, meaning are market bottom could be near.