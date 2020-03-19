Here's how to tell the bottom of this bear market is in and a new bull is here

Trying to time this volatile, falling market can be dangerous, but there are certain signals that the professionals look for to gauge when a bottom might be coming.
Bank of America Securities curated a "bull market checklist" for clients to help predict when stocks might reverse course. The list of six signals are events that typically happen before a market trough.
"The more signals triggered, the greater the likelihood we are at the S&P 500 market bottom," Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian said in a note to clients on Thursday. Currently, four of the six signs are triggered, meaning are market bottom could be near.