Michael Dell tells spring break video coronavirus skeptics not to apply to work at his companies

Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell said on Twitter that people who don't take the coronavirus pandemic seriously shouldn't apply to work for any of his companies.

Dell was responding to a video on Twitter from CBS News, which showed a slew of spring breakers who brushed off concerns of COVID-19 and traveled to Florida despite health officials urging people to stay home.

"Anyone in this video, please don't apply to work @DellTech @VMware," Dell tweeted Thursday. "And also please don't apply to @Secureworks @DellFdn @boomi or MSD Capital."

CBS News interviewed a handful of people who dismissed the deadly virus and questioned the seriousness of the situation.

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying," Brady Sluder, who was visiting from Ohio, said in the CBS interview.

Government officials have been urging people to socially distance themselves and stay home to try to slow the coronavirus' rapid spread across the United States.