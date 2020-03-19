Lawmakers push to extend tax filing season to July 15

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has proposed giving taxpayers until July 15 to submit their 2019 income tax returns – 90 days from the original April 15 due date.

The Tax Filing Relief for America Act, which Senators Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Angus King, I-Maine, are joining Thune in introducing, aims to have the filing deadline coincide with the new July 15 deadline for taxpayers to pay the IRS taxes owed for 2019. Senators Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., are co-sponsors.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department announced it would give taxpayers more time to pay what they owed, due to coronavirus concerns.

But the federal agency decided to stick with the original April 15 due date for filing the returns.

House Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., also called on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to move the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15.

"I believe that having two separate deadlines – one for filing and one for payment – will potentially create a great deal of confusion for taxpayers accustomed to having only one deadline," Neal wrote in his March 19 letter to Mnuchin.

The two-date system has caused confusion and consternation for filers and tax professionals.