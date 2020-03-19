Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Crowdstrike, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Crowdstrike — The cybersecurity company's stock soared 19% in extended trading after the company posted fourth-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. Crowdstrike said it had revenue of $152.1 million, while analysts polled by FactSet only expected $137.8 million. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected loss of 2 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 8 cents per share, according to FactSet. Crowdstrike also gave strong guidance for the first quarter, expecting $164.3 million to $167.6 million in revenue, while analysts expected $148.9 million, according to FactSet.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet — Shares of the discount retailer toppled 7% in extended trading after the company missed earnings estimates in the fourth quarter. Ollie's reported earnings of 74 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $422.4 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $439.1 million, according to FactSet. "The fourth quarter proved to be a more challenging sales period than we had anticipated," said Ollie's President and CEO John Swygert. The company's stores remain open amidst the coronavirus outbreak, according to a company statement.

Tesla — The automaker's stock dropped 6% in extended trading after the company announced that it was temporarily suspending production at its factory in Fremont, Calif. starting March 23 because of the coronavirus. Tesla's New York factory is also suspending production "except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains," according to the company's statement.

Boeing — The plane manufacturer saw its stock fall 2% after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from the company's board. Haley said she stepped down because she opposes government aid to help Boeing handle the disruptive impact of the coronavirus on the aerospace industry, according to the company. Boeing is seeking $60 billion in government aid for the aerospace industry. Haley is against Boeing receiving federal support "as a matter of philosophical principle," according to a company filing.

Cintas — The uniform supplier's stock fell 1% in extended trading after the company withdrew full-year guidance because of the coronavirus. Cintas posted a double beat on earnings and revenue in the third quarter. The company reported earnings of $2.16 per share excluding some items on revenue $1.81 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $2.02 on revenue of $1.80 billion.

Yelp — The business directory service saw its stock dip 2% in extended trading after the company withdrew its first-year and full-year 2020 guidance because of the coronavirus. "While we cannot determine the full extent of COVID-19's impact on our business at this time, we are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation closely and look forward to discussing our business in greater detail as part of our first-quarter 2020 earnings results," Yelp CEO and co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman said in a statement.