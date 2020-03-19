Walmart makes run to all-time highs amid coronavirus market plunge

Walmart shares are emerging as a winner during the chaotic coronavirus crisis.

The big-box retailer, a classic defensive consumer staple stock, is benefiting from the millions of Americans stocking up on products for the unknown future. Plus, lower gas prices are relieving pressure from Walmart's supply chain costs and potentially putting more money in the hands of the U.S. consumer if the coronavirus job losses can be contained.

"The unfortunate spread of the COVID-19 virus has created an unprecedented spike in demand for grocery and household products, as consumers prepare for weeks (maybe months) of school closures, work from home and restaurant closures," Credit Suisse research analyst Seth Sigman said in a note to clients following his upgrade of the stock to outperform on Wednesday.

Stocks dropped violently in the past month on fears of the economic ramifications of the fast-spreading coronavirus. All three major averages are deep in a bear market, more than 20% off their most recent high, which happened to be on Feb. 19. Since then, the S&P 500 has cratered 25%, while Walmart's stock is in the green, gaining 2%.

Walmart, which has a market value of about $348 billion, is a beneficiary of consumers flooding its stores and stocking up on household items, like toiler paper, cleaning supplies and food. The government has encouraged "social distancing," leaving millions of American quarantined in their homes for the foreseeable future. While most restaurants, hotels and movie theaters are shut down, Walmart is busier than ever, a trend Credit Suisse expected to persist for 12 months.

Walmart is "becoming more to the consumer, at the most important time," said Sigman.

Demand is making it hard for Walmart to keep its shelves stocked. The retailer has adjusted its store hours and created shopping times for seniors only. Oppenheimer said this short-term shift in consumer spending could sustain Walmart's same-store sales growth through the market turmoil.