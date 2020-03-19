Working from home could fuel these tech stocks, Evercore ISI says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Some popular stay-at-home consumer stocks like Netflix have been popular picks as the coronavirus has left people hunkered down in their homes, but analysts at Evercore ISI said investors should look at where companies may spend their money.

"While the macro uncertainty may limit any spending increase in the near-term, we think it's possible the on-going quarantine efforts work as a catalyst to accelerate the secular shift towards remote working," the note said.