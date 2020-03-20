Alphabet self-driving car company Waymo suspends all driving operations in Phoenix and Detroit, internal memos show

Alphabet's self-driving car business, Waymo, is suspending all driving operations in Phoenix and Detroit amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All driving operations have been paused starting Wednesday night until April 7th. They will resume on April 8th at 5:30 am, which is when drivers normally start their morning shifts, according to internal documents viewed by CNBC.

"In the face of the dynamic and challenging COVID-10 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution around the ability to operate with the safety and health of all team members, Waymo has decided to pause all driving operations in both Phoenix and Detroit," read an email to drivers.

"All operations and training will be suspended across all operations," an internal memo showed, adding that employees won't be able to access facilities over the next two weeks.

Phoenix is among Arizona cities that have declared a state of emergency in attempts to slow the spread of the virus. Phoenix had three coronavirus cases by March 11.

The suspension of operations is an extension from its previous announcement

it was pausing its Waymo One ride-hailing service with trained drivers in the Phoenix metro area, and paused California driving entirely. However, it said it would continue Phoenix's fully driverless early rider program as well as local delivery and truck testing.

TechCrunch reported Thursday evening that the company halted driver services but it was unclear how long it expected to last and its effect on its drivers.

Employees will still be paid for the next two weeks, and will clock in and out from their mobile devices, materials showed. Managers and drivers will remain in contact and conducting meetings digitally over email and teleconference, which began Thursday.

The company will continue holding interviews for open job positions and encouraged workers to use the downtime to speak with other employees about their positions in case they're interested in applying for different roles.

A Waymo spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.