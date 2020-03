An ATM is shown at company headquarters for the PNC Financial Services at One PNC Plaza in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Investors should buy a regional bank in the heart of steel country, even as low interest rates and economic uncertainty rattle the markets, according to a new note from Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo.

"We are surprised that the stock has not held up more during this period and feel confident that PNC can weather the storm," the note said.