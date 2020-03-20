South Korea stocks jump more than 3%; investors await China's loan prime rate release

Stocks in Asia Pacific rose in morning trade as investors await the release of China's benchmark lending rate, expected later on Friday.

South Korean stocks, which saw heavy losses on Thursday, saw a strong bounce on Friday morning as the Kospi jumped 3.38% in early trade.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.79% in morning trade as almost all the sectors advanced.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.71% higher.

Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a holiday.

The monthly fixing of China's Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is expected to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. Reuters reported Thursday, citing a survey of traders and analysts, that the benchmark lending rate is expected to be cut.

Meanwhile, developments on the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak will continue to be watched, with markets seeing wild moves in recent days as investors continue to weigh the disease's potential economic impact.

"Uncertainty and volatility are becoming the norm in financial markets amid the coronavirus crisis," Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. "Central banks are continuing to throw everything they have at limiting the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic."

Central banks from across the globe, ranging from Australia's Reserve Bank of Australia to the U.S. Federal Reserve, have cut interest rates in recent days as authorities worldwide race to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.