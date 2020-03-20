Saudi Arabia announces $32 billion in emergency funds to mitigate oil, coronavirus impact

Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on February 28, 2020. Saudi Arabia suspended visas for visits to Islam's holiest sites for the "umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual hajj.

Saudi Arabia's government unveiled stimulus measures amounting to 120 Saudi billion riyals ($32 billion) on Friday to support an economy hit by the double blow of the coronavirus crisis and dramatically lower oil prices.

The sum includes Riyadh's 50 billion riyals package announced last week to support small and medium-sized businesses. Friday's announcement introduces a further 70 billion riyals to aid businesses, including the postponement of tax payments and exemptions of various government levies and fees.

Earlier this week, the kingdom cut its 2020 budget by almost 5%, a step that many economists predict will be the first of a series of cutbacks and potentially even austerity measures to keep its finances intact amid oil prices plunging by nearly 60% year-to-date.

The relief measures in the new stimulus package include exemptions on expat levies, postponing some private sector fee payments to the government, and postponing the collection of customs duties on imports. It also allows employers to extend exit and re-entry visas free of charge for three months and enables businesses to postpone paying value-added tax, income tax and other levies for the next three months.

"Some budget appropriations will be reviewed and reallocated to the sectors most in need in the current situation, including allocating additional funds to the health sector as needed," the statement quoted Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan as saying.

"An emergency budget was also introduced to cover any costs that may arise during the developments of this global crisis."

Saudi Arabia has taken sweeping measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including suspending numerous flight routes and temporarily halting entries for religious pilgrims coming to the kingdom for Hajj, a journey taken by some two million Muslims annually.