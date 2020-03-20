Coronavirus rescue checks may shortchange some Americans on Social Security

A bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calls for sending checks of $1,200 to $2,400 to most Americans as a result of the economic damage stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the language of the bill, most Social Security recipients should be covered.

But whether that will help or hurt seniors depends on the fine print of the legislation, which lawmakers are still wrestling with on Capitol Hill.

First, the measure calculates how much you receive from the government based on your 2018 tax return. And while that calls for $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for those who are married and filing jointly, it can vary.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's where to put emergency funds now

These financial moves can help you prepare for a recession

What the Fed cutting interest rates to zero means for you

If your tax bill is below $600 as an individual, you get $600. If your tax liability is above $1,200, it would be capped at $1,200. Those amounts would be doubled for married couples.

The catch is that you do have to have income to qualify. So counting Social Security benefits as income will help seniors, saidJeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Strategic Wealth in Long Island, New York.

But there are individual circumstances that could be overlooked based on the current proposal. For starters, the checks that go out now are going to be based on 2018 tax returns.

Because of that, people's needs now might not be reflected in information from back then.