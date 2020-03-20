Goldman sees unprecedented stop in economic activity, with 2nd quarter GDP contracting 24%

Goldman Sachs economists on Friday forecast an unprecedented 24% decline in second quarter gross domestic product, following a 6% decline in the first quarter, based on the economy's sudden and historic shutdown as the country responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
The economists then expect a bounce back of 12% in the third quarter and 10% in the fourth quarter, but unemployment will surge to 9%. They also expect GDP to contract by 3.8% for the full year on an annual average basis, and 3.1% on a fourth quarter over fourth quarter basis.
Just five days ago, Goldman economists had expected the economy to trough with a decline of 5% in the second quarter after a flat first quarter. They had expected a resurgence in the second half and full year growth of 0.4%.
"Over the last few days social distancing measures have shut down normal life in much of the U.S. News reports point to a sudden surge in layoffs and a collapse in spending, both historic in size and speed, as well as shutdowns of many schools, stores, offices, manufacturing plants and construction sites," the economists said. "These developments argue for a much sharper drop in GDP in Q1 and Q2."
In the past week, schools, public buildings, restaurants and stores across the country have shut down.
The state of California issued a stay at home order for its 40 million residents, and on Friday morning, New York state said it was mandating 100% of the workforce to stay home, excluding essential services.
President Donald Trump has told Americans to stay away from bars and restaurants, and a number of states have ordered those businesses to close, resulting in the layoff of millions of workers.