State Department confirms its first coronavirus case in Washington, DC

The US Department of State building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019.

WASHINGTON — The State Department was notified on Wednesday of its first confirmed coronavirus case in Washington, D.C., as the deadly outbreak spreads.

"Staff who work in the impacted area were directed by supervisors, in coordination with the Bureau of Medical Services, to take the necessary precautions. In addition, the Bureau of Medical Services is working closely with D.C. Public Health for coordination of contact tracing and care," a State Department spokesperson told CNBC.

The spokesperson added that the space, which is located in one of several buildings that make up the State Department complex in the city's Foggy Bottom neighborhood, was "deliberately and professionally disinfected" on Thursday and that the area would be ready for occupancy on Friday.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a level 4 warning to U.S. citizens to not travel internationally and to return immediately to the United States if abroad, or prepare to "shelter in place."

The disease has infected more than 245,000 worldwide, though many have recovered. In the U.S. 14,250 cases have been reported so far.