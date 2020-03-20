Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 5,000 people in the state.

On Thursday, Cuomo ordered 75% of the workforce in nonessential services to stay at home, approved mortgage relief for consumers, and waived health rules to increase hospital capacity after more than 1,700 new infections were reported in the state overnight.

Cuomo also announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is sending a floating hospital to help the state manage an onslaught of coronavirus cases expected in the next 45 days. The state has roughly half of the 110,000 hospital beds they predict will be needed to fight the virus at its peak.

In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected more than 14,000 people and has killed at least 200, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

