Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 245,000 people across the globe.

On Wednesday, WHO officials said parents need to prepare their kids to guard against COVID-19 after a new study showed that babies and very young children can sometimes develop severe symptoms. Until now, health officials have said that children have been mostly immune to the coronavirus.

WHO officials also criticized some nations on Monday for not doing enough to detect and contain the virus, saying that the message has been made clear: test, test, test. WHO said more aggressive testing would lead to contact tracing, which would mean more infected people could be isolated. Otherwise, nations are left to fight the pandemic "blindfolded."

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 245,000 people and has killed at least 10,000 people. Italy surpassed China on Thursday for the number of most deaths due to COVID-19.

CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.