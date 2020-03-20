World Health Organization offers tips for living under coronavirus quarantine: Don't drink, smoke or watch too much news

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquaters in Geneva on March 11, 2020.

Don't smoke, limit alcohol, exercise and try not to watch too much news.

These are some of the recommendations from the World Health Organization to stay physically and mentally healthy while living under quarantine. The new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China less than three months ago has spread to more than 300,000 people in nearly every country across the world.

More than 100 million people across the world are living under some form of social confinement as public officials struggle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that's already claimed more than 12,000 lives.

"We're all in various levels of quarantine and it's hard," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday after ordering nonessential businesses to keep all of their employees home and residents to stay inside, unless it's a necessity, like getting food, medication, going to the doctor's, the bank or walking their dogs.

The stress of staying indoors and watching cases and the death toll rise across the globe can take a toll. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday the WHO will be rolling out advice in the coming weeks on how to stay healthy and cope with the crisis.