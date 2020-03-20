Skip Navigation
World Health Organization offers tips for living under coronavirus quarantine: Don't drink, smoke or watch too much news

Dawn Kopecki@Dawn_Kopecki
Key Points
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquaters in Geneva on March 11, 2020.
Fabrice Coffrini | AFP | Getty Images

Don't smoke, limit alcohol, exercise and try not to watch too much news.

These are some of the recommendations from the World Health Organization to stay physically and mentally healthy while living under quarantine. The new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China less than three months ago has spread to more than 300,000 people in nearly every country across the world. 

More than 100 million people across the world are living under some form of social confinement as public officials struggle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that's already claimed more than 12,000 lives. 

"We're all in various levels of quarantine and it's hard," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday after ordering nonessential businesses to keep all of their employees home and residents to stay inside, unless it's a necessity, like getting food, medication, going to the doctor's, the bank or walking their dogs.

The stress of staying indoors and watching cases and the death toll rise across the globe can take a toll. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday the WHO will be rolling out advice in the coming weeks on how to stay healthy and cope with the crisis. 

A medical worker wearing a protective mask and gloves walks past a tent outside the emergency room entrance to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

"During this difficult time, it's important to continue looking after your physical and mental health. This will not only help you in the long-term, it will also help you fight COVID-19 if you get it," Tedros said. Here's WHO's advice for keep

  • Eat healthy to boost your immune system.
  • Limit alcohol and sugary drinks.
  • Don't smoke. It can exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and increase your risk of getting seriously sick.
  • Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day for adults and an hour a day for kids.
  • If you're allowed to go outside, go for a walk, run or bike ride while keeping a safe distance from others.
  • If you can't leave the house, dance, do some yoga or walk up and down the stairs.
  • People working from home shouldn't sit too long in the same position. 
  • Take a 3 minute break every 30 minutes.
  • Get your mind off of the crisis. Listen to music, read a book or play a game.

"It's normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis.Talking to people you know and trust can help," Tedros said. "And try not to read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious. Get your information from reliable sources once or twice a day."