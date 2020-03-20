Why we may have to change the food we eat to help the planet

Factory farming, better refrigeration and globalization have all transformed billions of people's diets. From beef, chicken and fresh seafood to exotic fruits and vegetables flown in from around the world, we are now spoilt for choice when it comes deciding what to put on our plates. Many diets are now based around meat, while dairy products such as butter, milk and cheese are no longer viewed as luxuries. It may be nice to have the option of dining on steak each night, but there are environmental costs. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has previously said that emissions from global livestock amount to an estimated 7.1 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year. This, according to the FAO, represents 14.5% of "anthropogenic" — something which derives from human activity – greenhouse gas emissions. Waste is also an issue. In some countries, easy access to food means some consumers can take it for granted, throwing out leftovers or unused ingredients without a second thought. Around 1.3 billion tons of food produced for human consumption is either lost or wasted every year, the FAO has said.

Changing diets

As concerns about climate change and animal welfare mount, meat and dairy-free diets are becoming increasingly popular. An IPSOS Mori survey, commissioned by The Vegan Society, found that there were 600,000 vegans in Britain in 2019, up from 276,000 in 2016. According to YouGov, 14% of people living in the U.K. describe themselves as "flexitarian." Supermarkets and restaurants are increasing their offering of meat-free products, while fast food giants such as Burger King have added plant-based items to meat-heavy menus. In some quarters, insects — eaten by humans in many parts of the world — have also been advocated as a sustainable source of protein that should be introduced to the Western palate. For its part, the FAO says insects that are edible "contain high quality protein, vitamins and amino acids for humans." As well as their nutritional value, eating insects has less of an impact on our planet than more conventional sources of protein. The FAO states that they possess a "high food conversion rate," citing the example of crickets, which require "six times less feed than cattle."

Changing attitudes