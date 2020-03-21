Best Buy shifts stores to curbside pickup only as demand surges for home office equipment

Best Buy announced its shifting all of its stores to curbside only as demand surges for home office equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.



"We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a statement. "As we meet the demand for these necessities, we are adjusting how we operate in many ways to improve safety."



Starting Sunday, March 22, Best Buy is shifting to a curbside service only for all of its stores on a interim basis. Customers will also still be able to order online or on the app and have their items shipped directly to their homes.

However, all in-home installation and repair services have been suspended. Instead, the company will do in-home consultations virtually.



Best Buy noted that all of its employees have been told they do not have to work if they do not feel comfortable. They have also been told to stay home if they are feeling sick, knowing they will be paid.



"All field employees whose hours have been eliminated will be paid for two weeks at their normal wage rate based on their average hours worked over the last 10 weeks," the company said.