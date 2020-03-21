Coronavirus live updates: South Korea reports 147 new cases, Mike Pence staffer tests positive

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Four senators sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to better protect warehouse workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Any failure of Amazon to keep its workers safe does not just put their employees at risk, it puts the entire country at risk," the senators wrote in the letter. "Americans who are taking every precaution...might risk getting infected with COVID-19 because of Amazon's decision to prioritize efficiency and profits over the safety and well-being of its workforce."
The letter said workers risked poor performance ratings if they took sufficient time to wash their hands after coughing or sneezing on the job, according to Reuters. It noted that the virus could survive up to 24 hours on cardboard such as Amazon packaging. — Annie Palmer, Reuters
New cases in South Korea jumped by 147, as of Saturday morning, and it reported eight more deaths.
That brings the country's total to 8,799 confirmed cases, and 102 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily new infections in the country have generally been on a downward trend over the past week, with 87 new cases on Friday, but the numbers reported on Saturday brings the number of new cases back above 100.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said there were 41 new cases, and seven more deaths as of Mar. 20. That brought the country's total to 81,008 confirmed cases, and 3255 deaths.
There were no new cases in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, but all the additional deaths were in the province.
China said all of the new cases were imported, meaning people who traveled from overseas. The NHC said that brings China's total number of imported cases to 269.
All times below are in Eastern time.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee sent a 74-page letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a federal major disaster in the state to unlock additional federal assistance, including unemployment assistance and basic food benefits. "The state urgently requires additional supplemental federal emergency assistance in order to save lives, protect public health and safety, and limit further spread of the disease," Inslee said. —Salvador Rodriguez
General Motors on Friday announced it will lend its auto factories to support Ventec Life Systems' production of ventilators in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country's fight again the COVID-19 pandemic," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis." —Salvador Rodriguez
A member of Vice President Mike Pence's office tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19, according to Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary.
"Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," Miller said. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines."
The office was notified of the positive test Friday evening, according to a statement. —Chris Eudaily
